Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce sales of $48.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.51 million to $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $177.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.74 million to $178.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $336.27 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $363.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $654.61 million, a PE ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,246 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $9,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 142,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

