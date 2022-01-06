Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 110.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 171.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.81. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

