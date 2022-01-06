Zacks: Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report sales of $146.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $148.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. 67,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,604. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.