Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $4.04 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

