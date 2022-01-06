Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $5.37 EPS

Analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.89. McKesson posted earnings per share of $4.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $22.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.31. 1,087,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.36. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

