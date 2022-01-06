Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

