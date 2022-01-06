Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Strong Sell

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 million, a P/E ratio of -41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

