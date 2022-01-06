Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). As a group, analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

