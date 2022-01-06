Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) to Hold

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

