Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Sell

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. It remains on track to deliver its targeted net synergies for 2021 from the Nexeo integration. The company is benefiting from the ongoing chemical price inflation which has boosted its sales. Higher prices and a strong market demand are expected to drive its results in the fourth quarter. Univar also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Cost and productivity actions should lend support to its margins in 2021. However, sales in the Canada unit are expected to be hurt by the exit of businesses. Supply constraints and higher costs are other concerns.”

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.