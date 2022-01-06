Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.