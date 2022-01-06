Zacks Investment Research Lowers Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

OTMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTMO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

