Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Buy

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bank First by 5.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bank First by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank First by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank First by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

