Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Hold

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of DAWN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

