Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

