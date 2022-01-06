ZINC (ZINC) Hits Market Capitalization of $31,044.10

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $31,044.10 and approximately $139.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006346 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

