-$0.29 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,457. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

