$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

