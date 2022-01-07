$0.68 EPS Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

