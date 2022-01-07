-$0.68 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of XFOR opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 225,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

