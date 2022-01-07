$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

