$1.19 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.68. 3,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

