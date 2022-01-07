$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after buying an additional 1,286,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,657,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.71. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

