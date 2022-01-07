$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $738.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $412.23 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

