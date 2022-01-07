$1.46 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. CarMax reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 24.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMX opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $97.43 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

