$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. 14,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,863. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.