$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.60. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 119,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

