$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.87. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

