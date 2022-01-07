$1.85 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

EXR stock opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.30. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $107.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

