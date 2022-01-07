$127.76 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post sales of $127.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.49 million and the highest is $135.00 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $563.22 million, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,978. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.