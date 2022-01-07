$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $15.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANW. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 51,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

