$137.52 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post $137.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $143.90 million. NovoCure posted sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $539.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.14.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.37 on Friday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $69.14 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -256.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

