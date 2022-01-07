$137.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $137.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.10 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $125.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $470.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $553.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $14.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,251.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,454.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,436.16. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

