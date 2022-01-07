14,201 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 17.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,416,196 shares of company stock valued at $282,031,209. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

