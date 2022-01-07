$144.96 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $144.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.12 million and the highest is $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

TGP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,735. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

