1,599 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,599 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

