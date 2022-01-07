$16.46 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post $16.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.62 million to $17.30 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of 135.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.