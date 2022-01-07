$170.57 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $170.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $169.13 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $164.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $670.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $89.07 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

