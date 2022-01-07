179,279 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000. Sotera Health makes up approximately 0.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sotera Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE SHC opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

