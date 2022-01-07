180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ATNF stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other 180 Life Sciences news, COO Quan Anh Vu bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James N. Woody acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $53,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $634,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

