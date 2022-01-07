180,000 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

