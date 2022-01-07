1,933 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $384.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

