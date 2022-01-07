$194.55 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $194.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.34 million and the highest is $202.09 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $751.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 53,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,431. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

