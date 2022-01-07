$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will post sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $9.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 577,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,259. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

