$2.62 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.41.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $10.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $538.84. 83,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.27 and a 200 day moving average of $473.95. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.