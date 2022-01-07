$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $788.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

