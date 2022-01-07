$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,254. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

