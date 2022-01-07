$200.39 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $200.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $201.30 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $780.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.04 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in New Relic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

