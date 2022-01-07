208,500 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,517,000. Nutrien makes up about 1.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $80,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

