2,242 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BR opened at $174.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

